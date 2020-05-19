 

610 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring Statewide Total to 63,666

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 610 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 63,666. The death toll is currently 4,624.

There are 286,034 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623
5/16/20 – 989
5/15/20 – 986
5/14/20 – 938
5/13/20 – 707

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 58 0 58 2
Butler 203 3 206 12
Clarion 24 0 24 2
Clearfield 33 0 33 0
Crawford 21 0 21 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 84 2 86 4
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 11 0 11 1
Mercer 94 2 96 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 2 0 2 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
63,666 4,624 286,034

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 26%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 19%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 194 2256
Allegheny 1658 23485
Armstrong 58 997
Beaver 534 2809
Bedford 32 502
Berks 3735 9058
Blair 38 1969
Bradford 41 1120
Bucks 4573 14730
Butler 206 3117
Cambria 54 2627
Cameron 2 90
Carbon 214 1759
Centre 132 1529
Chester 2199 8964
Clarion 24 590
Clearfield 33 820
Clinton 45 444
Columbia 337 1072
Crawford 21 877
Cumberland 540 3266
Dauphin 989 7977
Delaware 5754 15445
Elk 6 242
Erie 147 3278
Fayette 92 2619
Forest 7 58
Franklin 644 4184
Fulton 12 152
Greene 27 621
Huntingdon 214 652
Indiana 86 1032
Jefferson 7 423
Juniata 94 276
Lackawanna 1374 4497
Lancaster 2593 12256
Lawrence 73 1025
Lebanon 880 3746
Lehigh 3513 11215
Luzerne 2554 8400
Lycoming 149 1745
McKean 11 389
Mercer 96 1187
Mifflin 57 1013
Monroe 1267 4363
Montgomery 6063 26151
Montour 50 3076
Northampton 2758 10286
Northumberland 145 1093
Perry 41 521
Philadelphia 16487 44335
Pike 469 1718
Potter 4 119
Schuylkill 534 3347
Snyder 33 318
Somerset 36 1287
Sullivan 2 73
Susquehanna 85 534
Tioga 16 431
Union 50 812
Venango 8 377
Warren 2 269
Washington 130 3265
Wayne 110 777
Westmoreland 431 7434
Wyoming 30 346
York 866 10589

Death Data

Deaths Per County of Residency

County # of Deaths   Population   Rate
Adams 5 102,811 4.9
Allegheny 145 1,218,452 11.9
Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1
Beaver 70 164,742 42.5
Bedford 2 48,176 4.2
Berks 262 420,152 62.4
Blair 1 122,492 0.8
Bradford 3 60,833 4.9
Bucks 426 628,195 67.8
Butler 12 187,888 6.4
Cambria 2 131,730 1.5
Carbon 22 64,227 34.3
Centre 5 162,805 3.1
Chester 230 522,046 44.1
Clarion 2 38,779 5.2
Columbia 29 65,456 44.3
Cumberland 42 251,423 16.7
Dauphin 50 277,097 18
Delaware 451 564,751 79.9
Erie 4 272,061 1.5
Fayette 4 130,441 3.1
Franklin 27 154,835 17.4
Fulton 1 14,523 6.9
Indiana 4 84,501 4.7
Juniata 2 24,704 8.1
Lackawanna 127 210,793 60.2
Lancaster 259 543,557 47.6
Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3
Lebanon 24 141,314 17
Lehigh 182 368,100 49.4
Luzerne 124 317,646 39
Lycoming 9 113,664 7.9
Mckean 1 40,968 2.4
Mercer 4 110,683 3.6
Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2
Monroe 89 169,507 52.5
Montgomery 575 828,604 69.4
Northampton 176 304,807 57.7
Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2
Perry 1 46,139 2.2
Philadelphia 1109 1,584,138 70
Pike 17 55,933 30.4
Schuylkill 21 142,067 14.8
Snyder 1 40,540 2.5
Susquehanna 15 40,589 37
Tioga 2 40,763 4.9
Union 1 44,785 2.2
Washington 5 207,346 2.4
Wayne 7 51,276 13.7
Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8
Wyoming 5 27,046 18.5
York 18 448,273 4


View COVID-19 death data

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 34,914 55%
Male 28,068 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 681 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 7522 12%
Asian 812 1%
White 16,387 26%
Other 342 1%
Not reported 38,603 61%

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 947 11832 17
Northeast 12163 43895 137
Northwest 366 9625 18
Southcentral 4446 37103 73
Southeast 41097 134286 874
Southwest 3129 49293 41

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


