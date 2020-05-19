A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.