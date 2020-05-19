American Red Cross to Host Blood drive at Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Clarion Mall on June 24, 2020.

The blood drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter: EXTRA to select your time.

