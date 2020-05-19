 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Car Crashes into Amish Buggy on State Route 208

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

amish-1728517_1280SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy were involved in a crash in Salem Township last week.

According to a report released on May 18 by Clarion-based State Police, around 6:39 p.m. on May 13, a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy occurred on State Route 208 just east of Ron McHenry Road in Salem Township.

Police say the crash involved 86-year-old Marie V. Smith, of Emlenton, who was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, and 34-year-old Sam E. Tyler, of Knox, who was operating a horse-and-buggy.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries were reported.

Police say both vehicles sustained disabling damage.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.