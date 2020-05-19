Car Crashes into Amish Buggy on State Route 208

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy were involved in a crash in Salem Township last week.

According to a report released on May 18 by Clarion-based State Police, around 6:39 p.m. on May 13, a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy occurred on State Route 208 just east of Ron McHenry Road in Salem Township.

Police say the crash involved 86-year-old Marie V. Smith, of Emlenton, who was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, and 34-year-old Sam E. Tyler, of Knox, who was operating a horse-and-buggy.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries were reported.

Police say both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.