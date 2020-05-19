 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Shepherd’s Pies

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Serve this wholesome main course meal with a side of fresh fruit!

Mini Shepherd’s Pies

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1/3 cup chili sauce or ketchup
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1-1/4 cups water
3 ounces cream cheese, cubed
3 tablespoons butter
1-1/4 cups mashed potato flakes
2 – 6 oz. tubes small refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/2 cup crushed potato chips
Paprika

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef with onion and garlic over medium heat until no longer pink, five to seven minutes; drain. Stir in chili sauce and vinegar.

~In a small saucepan, combine water, cream cheese, and butter; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; stir in potato flakes.

~Separate biscuits; press each onto bottom and up sides of a greased muffin cup. Fill with beef mixture; top with mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with potato chips. Bake until topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with paprika.

~Makes five servings.


