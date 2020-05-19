Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Shepherd’s Pies

Serve this wholesome main course meal with a side of fresh fruit!

Mini Shepherd’s Pies

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup chili sauce or ketchup

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1-1/4 cups water

3 ounces cream cheese, cubed

3 tablespoons butter

1-1/4 cups mashed potato flakes

2 – 6 oz. tubes small refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 cup crushed potato chips

Paprika

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°.

~In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef with onion and garlic over medium heat until no longer pink, five to seven minutes; drain. Stir in chili sauce and vinegar.

~In a small saucepan, combine water, cream cheese, and butter; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; stir in potato flakes.

~Separate biscuits; press each onto bottom and up sides of a greased muffin cup. Fill with beef mixture; top with mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with potato chips. Bake until topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with paprika.

~Makes five servings.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.