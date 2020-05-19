David Thomas Voit, 54, of Franklin, PA and Lexington, KY passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

He was the son of William F and the late April (Scaggs) Voit Jr.

Dave was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Dave played baseball for Henry Clay and UK, where, in 1988, he was named Athlete of the Year, All-SEC and a nominee for SEC Athlete of the Year. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers and played in their minor league system being named Rolaids Relief Man Award for the Pioneer League in 1989. Dave played for the Sydney Wave team in the Australian Baseball League and also helped with coaching baseball camps for local kids. He became an owner of the team and also a co-owner of the first baseball card company in Australia, Futera Baseball Cards Pty. Ltd. He also worked as a scout for Chicago Cubs. After baseball Dave worked as sales manager for several steel companies, most recently Kimes Steel and Rail.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters, Reilly and Amanda Voit; one sister, Gretchen Holsclaw and her husband Steve; one brother, Bill Voit and his wife Jacqueline; nephew Matt Voit and niece Danielle Voit and his girlfriend Cathy Ritchey.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Franklin, PA.

Memorial gifts may be made in Dave’s name to The Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pk, Lexington, KY 40504 or Shepherd’s House, 635 Maxwelton Ct, Lexington, KY 40508.

Online condolences may be sent to family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.