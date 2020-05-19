Freddie M. Duncan

Freddie Melvin Duncan, 74, of Rockland, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, following a brief battle with liver cancer.

He was born in Mason, West Virginia on June 7, 1945 to the late Charles and Agnes Duncan.

He graduated from high school in Lisbon, Ohio in 1953. In 1964 he attended engineering school for one year, before enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving during the Vietnam War from 1964 through 1966 as a combat photographer. After the war, he returned to engineering school in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated in 1973. He then began working for Mooney Chemicals, and was employed as a chemical engineer with them until his retirement.

On May 26, 1974 he married the love of his life, the former Vivian Ann Baughman, and she preceded him in death on May 19, 2017. They lived on Shay Street in Seneca until buying a home in Rockland in 1975, and as he said, “the rest is history.”

Fred was an active member of the Rockland United Methodist Church for 40 years, where he served as church treasurer and a youth leader; it was not unusual to also find him there doing the dishes. He began traveling to Brazil as a missionary in 1987 and continued serving there for 31 years. He became family to many, including Aline, whom he first met there working on translating in the slums in 2003. She came to visit him in Rockland later that year. His mission trips to Brazil continued and Aline became part of his extended family, along with Gustavo, Elisa, and Olivia. Fred served in Brazil until this past January, and his love for Jesus will remain a legacy there.

Fred dedicated his time and talents to Youth For Christ in Seneca for many years. He was a generous man and has impacted the lives of so many as he led them to a relationship with Jesus Christ, changing countless hearts all around the world. He was the kind of guy you could always depend on, answering your questions, helping with homework, how to fix the car, or simply to lend a listening ear.

He enjoyed bicycling, and completed a “grand crossing” from ocean to ocean, biking 4,439 miles with his grandson, Samuel Moore. He also visited Alaska several times.

He is survived by his pride and joy, a daughter, Leah M. Arlington and her husband, David of Seneca; five grandchildren: Ashley Nikole Johnson, Hudson Phillip Moore, Samuel Duncan Moore, Anna Marie Moore, and Ashley Marie Zacherl; and four great-grandchildren: Dawson Avery Johnson, Adalynn Rose Johnson, Ethan Charles Zacherl, and Jordan Faye Zacherl. Also surviving is his fiancé, Deb Carbaugh; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 44 years.

A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. A graveside funeral service (open to the public) will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Rockland Cemetery on Pittsville Road, Kennerdell. It is understandable if during these uncertain times that attending may not be in your best health interest, be with the family in prayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Venango Youth for Christ, 107 Bredinsburg Road, Seneca, PA 16346.

Fred’s favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 24:16, For a righteous man may fall seven times and rise again, but the wicked shall fall by calamity.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Fred’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

