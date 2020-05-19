 

Letter to the Editor: Gerrymandering in Pennsylvania

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Explore Clarion

League of Women VotersThe following letter to the editor was submitted by Catherine Holt of the League of Women Voters of Clarion County.

Democracy is like a person. One can be healthy and vigorous or diseased and faltering. Gerrymandering is one disease that attacks democracies.

This disease hacks up voting districts for political advantage. The illness causes lethargy in voters because so many votes are wasted. The affliction of gerrymandering shuts democracy down.

A mild case of gerrymandering might not cause many obvious symptoms, but Pennsylvania has one of the worst cases in our nation. The only thing necessary for the triumph of this sickness is for good men and good women to do nothing.

The medicine to help our state recover from gerrymandering is HB 22/SB 1022 and HB 23/SB 1023. Neither Representative Donna Oberlander nor Senator Scott Hutchinson has responded to a FairDistrictPA survey with their positions on these bills.

In December, Rep. Oberlander had a cordial conversation with several League of Women Voters of Clarion County members about gerrymandering. It sounded like she might vote for the bills if they came up for a vote, but clearly she wouldn’t spend any of her political capital getting there. Senator Hutchison’s office didn’t even respond to a request for an interview. Why have Rep. Oberlander and Senator Hutchinson remained silent on this redistricting issue?

Contact your legislator and tell her or him to fill the prescription to put Pennsylvania on the path to recovery from the ills of gerrymandering.

Read about the problems and solutions of gerrymandering in plain language at fairdistrictspa.com if medical metaphors are not your cup of tea.

Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy.

Catherine Holt
League of Women Voters of Clarion County

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email news@exploreClarion.com.


