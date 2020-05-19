 

One Woman Injured in Route 322 Chain Reaction Crash

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was transported by ambulance following a chain-reaction crash in Clarion Township last week.

According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on May 13, a chain reaction crash occurred on U.S. 322 in Paint Township.

Police say a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera, operated by 43-year-old Joshua A. Long, of Lock Haven, came to a stop while traveling eastbound on U.S. 322, and a 2010 Toyota Corolla, operated by 58-year-old Craig L. Songer, of Clarion, that was traveling behind Long’s vehicle then came to a fast stop.

According to police, a 2007 Nissan Quest, operated by 72-year-old Virginia A. Smith, of Brookville, that was following Songer’s vehicle, then struck Songer’s vehicle from behind, causing Songer’s vehicle to strike Long’s vehicle. A 2013 Ford Edge, operated by 49-year-old Pamela S. Reid, of Clarion, then struck Smith’s vehicle from behind.

All four drivers were wearing seatbelts. Smith had four passengers, including one female using a seatbelt, two juvenile females in front-facing child safety seats, and one female juvenile in a booster seat.

Smith suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

The passengers and the other drivers were not injured.

Smith and Reid were cited for following too closely.

Mark’s Auto and MC Auto assisted with towing the vehicles.


