Say What?!: Korean Soccer Team Apologizes for Sex Dolls in the Stands

SOUTH KOREA – A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after the “mannequins” used to fill the seats during a game were identified as sex dolls.

FC Seoul apologized in an Instagram post Sunday after fans watching the K-League game against Gwangju FC pointed out the faux-fans in the stands appeared to be sex dolls.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.