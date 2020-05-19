Senior Spotlight: Cortney Clinger

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Cortney Clinger.

Name: Cortney Clinger

School: Keystone

Hometown: Knox

Parents: Kim and James Walker

Tell us about yourself: I was in choir since the 7th grade. I love art, being outdoors, listening to music, and watching Netflix. Very good personality!!

School activities and sports: Choir

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite memories from school: Being able to see my friends.

Future plans: Undecided.

Advice for future students: Don’t take the days for granted, you never know what might happen. Live life to its fullest and work hard to succeed.

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? All of it.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No. Soup isn’t crunchy.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My mom, my sisters, Donavan, and the teachers for making us seniors who we are today.

Anything else you’d like to include? Congratulations to the senior class of 2020!

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

