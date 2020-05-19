SPONSORED: Introducing ‘Family Four Packs’ from the Allegheny Grille

 

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

allegheny grille summerFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is now open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and for takeout and delivery and has added “Family Four Packs” to the menu.

Choose from the following:

  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, or Cheeseburgers each served with your choice of french fries or kettle chips and a side salad or cole slaw.
  • Fire Grilled Salmon w/mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and side salad or cole slaw.
  • Chicken Parmesan with a buttered baquette and side salad or cole slaw.

Allegheny grille Family Four Packs

Call 724-659-5701 to place your takeout, to-go, or delivery order!

The Allegheny Grille will continue to offer free kids meals every weekday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.

Their free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:

  • Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n cheese with a side salad
  • Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
  • Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
  • Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
  • Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad

Allegheny grille Menu

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


