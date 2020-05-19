THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Introducing ‘Family Four Packs’ from the Allegheny Grille
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille is now open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and for takeout and delivery and has added “Family Four Packs” to the menu.
Choose from the following:
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, or Cheeseburgers each served with your choice of french fries or kettle chips and a side salad or cole slaw.
- Fire Grilled Salmon w/mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and side salad or cole slaw.
- Chicken Parmesan with a buttered baquette and side salad or cole slaw.
Call 724-659-5701 to place your takeout, to-go, or delivery order!
The Allegheny Grille will continue to offer free kids meals every weekday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Their free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:
- Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n cheese with a side salad
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
- Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
