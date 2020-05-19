THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Service is OPEN at Redbank Chevrolet!
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Service Department is OPEN at Redbank Chevrolet!
Their current hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Redbank Chevrolet offers pickup and delivery, shuttle service, courtesy loaners, and outside key drop.
And – they have lots of state Inspection stickers!
Call Redbank Chevrolet at 814-275-2410 to schedule your next service.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem PA 16242.
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.