SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage Sending Congratulation Wishes to Ali Girt, C-L Class Valedictorian!
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
Sligo Auto Salvage would like to congratulate Ali Girt for being named the Clarion-Limestone Class of 2020 Valedictorian.
“Well done. We’re all proud of you.”
Sligo Auto Salvage would also like to extend a big congratulations to the other graduating classes around the area.
“We hope the next chapters in your lives are filled with blessings and wonder.”
