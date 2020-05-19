State Police Calls: Drugs Seized After Police Called for Domestic Dispute

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Clarion Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, a 21-year-old Strattanville man and a 24-year-old Strattanville woman were involved in a domestic dispute at a location on Brooklyn Lane in Clarion Township around 8:50 a.m. on May 10.

Police say drugs were seized at the scene and related charges are pending.

Harassment in Millcreek Township

Around 10:00 p.m. on May 14, an incident of domestic violence was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

Police say 24-year-old Michael Rizzo, of Sigel, and 42-year-old Katie Reed, of Fisher, struck each other after engaging in a verbal argument at a location on Fisher Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township.

No injuries were reported by either individual.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 8:53 p.m. on May 17, Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Jeep Cherokee on State Route 36/State Route 66 in Farmington Township after observing several traffic violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 43-year-old Tylersburg man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently taken into custody. He was then transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Charges are pending blood test results.

