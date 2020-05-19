Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole Along Route 68

PINEY TWP. Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a vehicle struck a utility pole in Piney Township last week in Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 12:23 a.m. on May 13, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 68 just north of McEwen Road in Piney Township.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler J. Murray, of Sligo, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling south on State Route 68, when his vehicle traveled across the opposing lane of traffic and struck a telephone pole.

Murray was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

