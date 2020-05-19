 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole Along Route 68

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2PINEY TWP. Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a vehicle struck a utility pole in Piney Township last week in Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 12:23 a.m. on May 13, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 68 just north of McEwen Road in Piney Township.

Police say 22-year-old Tyler J. Murray, of Sligo, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling south on State Route 68, when his vehicle traveled across the opposing lane of traffic and struck a telephone pole.

Murray was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.