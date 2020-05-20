 

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

