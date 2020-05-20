AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Jump Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 16 cents higher this week at $2.265 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.211 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.299. The average in Jefferson County is $2.248.

On the week, Pennsylvania (+8 cents) saw the largest increase among Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states and saw the second biggest jump of all states in the country. Otherwise states in the region saw mostly increases of a few pennies, but no more than a nickel. State averages range between $1.71 in North Carolina to $2.17 in Washington, D.C. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York ($2.15) and Pennsylvania ($2.14) carry the most expensive averages in the region and land among the top 10 highest in the country.

While gasoline stocks saw a slight increase, to push total inventory to nearly 71 million barrels, regional refinery rates dropped just below 50%. As more states in the region move towards opening, which is likely to increase gasoline demand, motorists can expect gas prices to increase, but still remain cheap compared to typical May pump prices.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.265

Average price during the week of May 11, 2020 $2.106

Average price during the week of May 20, 2019 $3.068

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.258 Altoona

$2.264 Beaver

$2.264 Bradford

$2.248 Brookville

$2.263 Butler

$2.211 Clarion

$2.224 DuBois

$2.265 Erie

$2.261 Greensburg

$2.284 Indiana

$2.258 Jeannette

$2.273 Kittanning

$2.259 Latrobe

$2.281 Meadville

$2.296 Mercer

$2.180 New Castle

$2.279 New Kensington

$2.299 Oil City

$2.270 Pittsburgh

$2.299 Sharon

$2.278 Uniontown

$2.295 Warren

$2.295 Washington

On the National Front

Pump prices continue to increase across the country with nearly every state’s average pushing more expensive on the week, on average by four cents. At the start of the Memorial Day work week, the national gas price average is $1.87.

The last time the national gas price average leading into the holiday was under $2/gallon was 17 years ago in 2003. That year motorists paid, on average, $1.50 to fill-up. Gas prices this year won’t be as cheap as 2003, but today’s national average is a dollar cheaper than one year ago. While Memorial Day gas prices are likely to remain this cheap, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel as the country continues to practice social distancing.

Americans can expect gas prices to continue to push more expensive, possibly hitting $2/gallon in the next few weeks. This is mostly due to demand increasing as states re-open. This week will also bring the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline to an end. Stations will switch over to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce. Typically, the switchover to summer-blend can cause gas prices to spike during the summer driving season, but that will likely not be the case this year due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand and crude oil prices.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.87 cents to settle at $29.43 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that crude demand continues to rebound as more states re-open and demand for gasoline has grown in recent weeks.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

