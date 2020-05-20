Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to Recruit New Class of Waterways Conservation Officer Trainees

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is recruiting the 23rd class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees at its H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

WCOs protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources through law enforcement, education and community partnerships with anglers and boaters. These officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams and lakes. WCOs enjoy working outdoors and have an unmatched appreciation for the hundreds of native of species of fish, reptiles and amphibians that call Pennsylvania home.

The State Civil Service Commission (SCSC) will accept applications until July 18, 2020. Applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, please visit the SCSC website at: www.employment.pa.gov. The class of trainees is expected to report for training in January 2021 and graduate in the summer of 2021.

Applicants to this class must already possess Municipal Police Officers Basic Training (Act 120) certification.

Successful applicants will complete required physical testing and enter 30 weeks of training conducted at the Stackhouse school located in Bellefonte, Centre County that includes field training alongside seasoned WCOs. Trainees will assist with investigations, patrol regions, participate in public outreach events and stock waterways.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

Pennsylvania residency

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be at least 21 years of age

High School Graduate or GED

Pass a criminal background check

Municipal Police Officers Basic Training Certification (Act 120)

For more information on the position, visit the PFBC website.

