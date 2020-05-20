 

Big Butler Fair Canceled for First Time Since Civil War

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Butler-FairBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – One of western Pennsylvania’s largest fairs will not be taking place this summer.

According to the Butler Eagle, the fair’s board of directors have announced that the 2020 Big Butler Fair has been canceled.

“Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions imposed by the state of Pennsylvania, the Board of Directors of the Big Butler Fair announce with heavy hearts the cancellation of the 165th Big Butler Fair,” fair board secretary Harold Dunn said in a statement. “Not since the Civil War has the fair been canceled.”

While the board had previously expressed hope for the 165th annual fair, which was scheduled to run from July 3 through July 11, Dunn said the time had come when the board needed to make a final decision at their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The statement also said that although the 2020 event has been canceled, planning has already begun for the 2021 Big Butler Fair, which is scheduled for July 2 through July 10.


