Catherine M. Brewster, 69, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:45 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 in her home; following a period of declining health.

She was born November 7, 1950 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Leo M. and Miriam Weaver Brewster.

Catherine was a 1969 graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse at various local healthcare settings.

She was a fantastic cook, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with friends, for whom she always created special nicknames. She leaves behind many such friends in Franklin, where she lived. Typically Catherine would have a cherished dog by her side, most recently Winnie.

Catherine is survived by her son, Jared Brewster Banner, his wife, Danielle and her beloved granddaughter, Elinor Marie Banner all of Boston, Massachusetts.

She is also survived by a brother, Robert M. Brewster and his wife, Debra Fifer Brewster of West Palm Beach, Florida. Catherine is also survived by the father of her son and her former husband, John D. Banner of Erie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Brewster Stoecklein.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Catherine will be laid to rest with her father.

A graveside service is planned by her family in the coming weeks at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be made in Catherine’s name to your local American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

