Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Swirl Biscotti

Make this refreshing biscotti recipe for your next brunch!

Cranberry Swirl Biscotti

Ingredients

2/3 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup cherry preserves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Glaze:

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon 2% milk

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon almond extract

Directions

~Preheat oven to 325°. Place cranberries, preserves, and cinnamon in a food processor; process until smooth.

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

~Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough into a 12×8-in. rectangle. Spread each with half of the cranberry mixture; roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a short side.

~Place rolls 4 inches apart on a lightly greased baking sheet, seam side down. Bake 25 to 30 minutes (or until lightly browned).

~Carefully transfer rolls to a cutting board; cool five minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut crosswise into 1/2-in. slices. Place slices upright on lightly greased baking sheets.

~Bake 15 to 20 minutes longer or until centers are firm and dry. Remove from pans to wire racks.

~In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients. Drizzle over warm cookies; cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

