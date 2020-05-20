 

Letter to the Editor: Governor Continues to Shut Out Voice of the People

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5bec93e8ad4bc.imageHARRISBURG, Pa. – House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s vetoes of House Bills 2412 and 2388 and Senate Bill 327:

“Gov. Wolf has made it clear; he does not support any alternative plans to reopen our state. While millions of Pennsylvanians watch their livelihoods evaporate, the governor continues to arbitrarily choose who can thrive and who will fail.

“Wolf has determined and proved that he alone shall have the ultimate power over our state’s future.

“These bills were passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate and with overwhelming positive response from Pennsylvanians in all corners of the Commonwealth.

“As the elected body closest to the people, it is our duty to represent their positions, and in this case, grievances with the current situation.

“We exist as equal branches of government, and our system is designed to promote checks and balances. However, our framers never intended one person to so openly oppose the will of the people as our current governor continues to do.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

