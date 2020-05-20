Local Attorney Blair Hindman Challenges Governor Tom Wolf’s Order Suspending Evictions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County attorney Blair H. Hindman filed an application for extraordinary relief with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Western District challenging Governor Tom Wolf’s suspension of evictions today.

The court filing specifically seeks relief from Governor Tom Wolf’s order of May 7, 2020, which suspended foreclosures and evictions through July 10.

Hindman filed the case on behalf of himself, as the owner and landlord of a number of residential and commercial rental properties in Clarion and Jefferson Counties, and also on behalf of other landlords adversely affected by the order.

In the court filing, Hindman argues that landlords are “adversely, significantly and detrimentally affected by the Governor’s Order,” due to being barred from commencing eviction actions against tenants who are in default of their lease agreements.

“This isn’t just regarding rent,” Hindman told exploreClarion.com.

“Under this order, you could have a tenant ruining a property and you cannot evict them.”

Hindman said that under the governor’s order, all evictions, for any reason, are suspended through July 10. He noted that even then, the eviction process takes time, so actions initiated in July will most likely not cause tenants to vacate until September.

“Saying no landlord can evict any tenant for any reason for months is, I believe, an unconstitutional overreach.”

According to Hindman, the order offers no protection mechanism or redress for landlords who are being taken advantage of by tenants who know they cannot currently be evicted.

“If you tell people they can live somewhere for months for free, some people are going to take advantage of that.”

Hindman argues that landlords in these circumstances will be prevented from even beginning the process of re-letting properties for more than sixty days from the date of the governor’s order, resulting in a significant loss of income.

The court filing also states that while the Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951 provides a means for landlords to seek monetary damages for unpaid rent and damage to leased property form a tenant, the prospect for actual recovery of those damages from a defaulting tenant is “practically non-existent.”

Hindman argues the order is “unduly oppressive to the landlord,” and “fails to so much as acknowledge landlord rights,” and “is not reasonably necessary for the purposes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The filing notes the order fails to provide landlords with pre-denial notice, or any hearing or other means to challenge the suspension of evictions hearings.

It states that while the order states its purpose is to prevent movement and/or displacement of individuals from their homes that could constitute a public health danger in the form of an increased risk of community spread of the COVID-19 virus, the true intent seems to be “more philanthropic,” and quotes a statement from the governor, where he said, “At a time when people need to stay home to protect their health, they should not have to worry about losing their homes.”

Hindman argues that while this sentiment is admirable, it is not for the governor to make such a decision when the judicial system exists with procedures in place for the protection of the rights of both tenants and landlords, and for appropriate decisions and judgments to be made on an individual case basis.

The filing states that the governor’s order is not narrowly tailored and fails to exempt or distinguish counties that have few cases, counties that have moved from the “red phase” to the “yellow phase,” and also fails to exempt or distinguish commercial tenants from the protection of the order.

It also states the order fails to provide for any inquiry into the reasons, facts, and circumstances underlying a possible eviction and calls it a “blanket” order that fails to exempt or distinguish from the order tenants who are in default of the lease for reasons other than failure to pay rent, such as limits on the number of occupants in accordance with zoning regulations, or prohibitions on engaging in criminal activity on the premises.

Hindman argues the order is “an arbitrary, capricious, and unlawful exercise of power on the part of the Governor,” which illegally impinges on rights and protections for landlords, including the right to due process.

