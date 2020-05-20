Clarion Man Who Left Behind Totes of Marijuana After Being Evicted to Be Sentenced Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing sentencing today on drug charges related to an incident where over four pounds of marijuana were found left behind after he was evicted from a Piney Township residence.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old James Gregory Cooper is scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Cooper faces the following charge:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

According to court documents, Cooper pleaded guilty to the above charge on February 19.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from the execution of a drug-related search warrant on a residence in Limestone Township in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:41 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Trooper Jarett and Corporal Yockey, of the Clarion-based State Police, interviewed a known female at a residence on Curlsville Road, Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, the woman, who had just started to rent the residence, had come across a few totes in the rear of the residence that had a strange substance in them which she suspected to be marijuana. She then left the residence and did not touch the totes. She also noted there were several documents in the same area. When she returned, she brought the landlord along.

The complaint notes the landlord, a known male, stated that the previous person to rent the residence was James Cooper, and he believed Cooper had left the items behind. The known female then contacted the state police to investigate.

Officers were able to identify the substance as marijuana. The totes and documents were seized as evidence and transported for further examination.

The complaint notes the total amount of processed marijuana was found to be approximately four pounds, and numerous plastic baggies and paper envelopes of marijuana seeds were also seized, along with bags and a tote of what appeared to be tobacco leaves. Along with the other items, police also found a copy of an old search warrant, dated June 3, 2011, involving James Gregory Cooper.

Trooper Needham, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, assisted Chief William Peck and another officer on July 3 in serving a warrant at a residence on Mechanicsville Road where James Cooper was present. Cooper was then interviewed by Chief Peck regarding the items found.

According to the complaint, during the interview, Cooper said he had rented the mobile home until he and the landlord got into a disagreement over a bill, and the landlord evicted him and went on to admit the marijuana “shake,” tobacco, and marijuana seeds left behind belonged to him.

The charges were filed against Cooper through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Wednesday, July 3.

Court documents indicate the following charges are also being dismissed on May 20 as a result of the plea agreement:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges stem from an incident where Cooper was caught with 264 live marijuana plants, meth, and suboxone in a Limestone Township residence.

