Louis G. Filipow, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

