William L. “Bill” Seigworth, 69, of Seneca, died Monday, May 18, 2020, peacefully at home.

Born September 26, 1950, in Brookville, he was the second oldest child of William A. and Betty Lee Walters Seigworth.

Bill was a wonderful and loving husband, (grand) father, and friend. While his children grew up, he shared in their passion of sports. As such, Bill was devoted to the Cranberry Little League where he contributed to the construction of the new ball fields and later served as league president.

He enjoyed serving his community. He was a member of the Cranberry School board, Oil City Jaycees, Oil City Chamber of Commerce, and most recently the Cranberry Township planning commission.

He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. When he was not with his children, Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife. He particularly enjoyed his 2007 trip to Europe with his father and siblings. The trip was one that Bill hoped to replicate with his children.

In his early adult years, Bill helped with the family soft drink business, Seigworth Distributors. For the last 20 years, he has been an instrumental part of the Consolidated Container Company team.

Bill was married to Debra J. Wier on April 24, 1976, his wife of 44 years, who survives. They had four sons: Bryan Seigworth, wife Airen of Pittsburgh, Jeff Seigworth, wife Becky of Oil City, Kevin Seigworth, wife Tessa of Pittsburgh, and Corey Seigworth, and wife Jamie of Oil City.

In addition to his children, he is survived by four grandsons; Andrew, Zachary, William, and Matthew and two granddaughters; Kelsi and Adelaide. Also surviving are his sisters, Delores Wenner and husband, Tom of Clarion, Denise Falvo and husband, Rick of Erie, and brothers, David Seigworth and wife, Peggy of Seneca, and Bruce Seigworth and wife, Jeanne of Seneca.

He is preceded in death by his father, William A. Seigworth, and mother, Betty Lee Seigworth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date, once restrictions are lifted. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwest Foundation, Seneca VFD, or charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

