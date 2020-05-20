One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County Brings Total to 25

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 746 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 64,412. The death toll is currently 4,767.

There are 293,244 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/20/20 – 746

5/19/20 – 610

5/18/20 – 822

5/17/20 – 623

5/16/20 – 989

5/15/20 – 986

5/14/20 – 938

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 58 0 58 2 Butler 206 2 208 12 Clarion 24 1 25 2 Clearfield 33 0 33 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 86 0 86 4 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 11 0 11 1 Mercer 96 0 96 4 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 2 0 2 0

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 64,412 4,767 293,244

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Death Data

* This information has been extracted from death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program as of 11:59 pm on May 19, 2020.

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4767

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths

County # of Deaths County Population Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents Adams 5 102,811 4.9 Allegheny 147 1,218,452 12.1 Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1 Beaver 70 164,742 42.5 Bedford 2 48,176 4.2 Berks 273 420,152 65 Blair 1 122,492 0.8 Bradford 3 60,833 4.9 Bucks 431 628,195 68.6 Butler 12 187,888 6.4 Cambria 2 131,730 1.5 Carbon 22 64,227 34.3 Centre 5 162,805 3.1 Chester 235 522,046 45 Clarion 2 38,779 5.2 Columbia 29 65,456 44.3 Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1 Dauphin 51 277,097 18.4 Delaware 472 564,751 83.6 Erie 4 272,061 1.5 Fayette 4 130,441 3.1 Franklin 27 154,835 17.4 Fulton 1 14,523 6.9 Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2 Indiana 4 84,501 4.7 Juniata 2 24,704 8.1 Lackawanna 132 210,793 62.6 Lancaster 266 543,557 48.9 Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3 Lebanon 24 141,314 17 Lehigh 188 368,100 51.1 Luzerne 128 317,646 40.3 Lycoming 9 113,664 7.9 Mckean 1 40,968 2.4 Mercer 4 110,683 3.6 Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2 Monroe 93 169,507 54.9 Montgomery 596 828,604 71.9 Northampton 182 304,807 59.7 Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2 Perry 1 46,139 2.2 Philadelphia 1149 1,584,138 72.5 Pike 18 55,933 32.2 Schuylkill 21 142,067 14.8 Snyder 1 40,540 2.5 Susquehanna 15 40,589 37 Tioga 2 40,763 4.9 Union 1 44,785 2.2 Washington 5 207,346 2.4 Wayne 7 51,276 13.7 Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8 Wyoming 6 27,046 22.2 York 19 448,273 4.2

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.

** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 197 2302 Allegheny 1687 24154 Armstrong 58 1064 Beaver 539 2897 Bedford 32 547 Berks 3763 9191 Blair 39 2074 Bradford 41 1182 Bucks 4662 15034 Butler 208 3187 Cambria 54 2792 Cameron 2 97 Carbon 219 1821 Centre 133 1632 Chester 2217 9164 Clarion 25 599 Clearfield 33 855 Clinton 45 453 Columbia 340 1083 Crawford 21 894 Cumberland 545 3333 Dauphin 1012 8039 Delaware 5844 15817 Elk 6 253 Erie 163 3420 Fayette 93 2670 Forest 7 59 Franklin 662 4255 Fulton 13 163 Greene 27 645 Huntingdon 215 673 Indiana 86 1051 Jefferson 7 436 Juniata 94 283 Lackawanna 1400 4723 Lancaster 2599 12442 Lawrence 73 1056 Lebanon 885 3783 Lehigh 3550 11521 Luzerne 2572 8630 Lycoming 152 1842 McKean 11 414 Mercer 96 1223 Mifflin 57 1037 Monroe 1278 4475 Montgomery 6154 26817 Montour 50 3080 Northampton 2779 10548 Northumberland 150 1134 Perry 42 534 Philadelphia 16645 45313 Pike 470 1736 Potter 4 123 Schuylkill 541 3583 Snyder 33 327 Somerset 37 1329 Sullivan 2 77 Susquehanna 87 543 Tioga 16 452 Union 56 854 Venango 8 384 Warren 2 280 Washington 130 3469 Wayne 110 788 Westmoreland 432 7573 Wyoming 30 353 York 872 10682 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 35,344 55% Male 28,395 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 680 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 7652 12% Asian 835 1% White 16,731 26% Other 349 1% Not reported 38,845 60% * 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 965 12239 17 Northeast 12264 45138 138 Northwest 381 9970 18 Southcentral 4509 37705 73 Southeast 41535 137361 878 Southwest 3161 50831 43 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data

* is less than 5 cases

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

