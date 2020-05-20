 

One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County Brings Total to 25

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 07:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dr. Levine - 5-20HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 746 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 64,412. The death toll is currently 4,767.

There are 293,244 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/20/20 – 746
5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623
5/16/20 – 989
5/15/20 – 986
5/14/20 – 938

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 58 0 58 2
Butler 206 2 208 12
Clarion 24 1 25 2
Clearfield 33 0 33 0
Crawford 21 0 21 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 86 0 86 4
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 11 0 11 1
Mercer 96 0 96 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 2 0 2 0

 

 

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
64,412 4,767 293,244

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 26%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 19%

Death Data

* This information has been extracted from death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program as of 11:59 pm on May 19, 2020.

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4767

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths
County  # of Deaths   County Population  Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents
Adams 5 102,811 4.9
Allegheny 147 1,218,452 12.1
Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1
Beaver 70 164,742 42.5
Bedford 2 48,176 4.2
Berks 273 420,152 65
Blair 1 122,492 0.8
Bradford 3 60,833 4.9
Bucks 431 628,195 68.6
Butler 12 187,888 6.4
Cambria 2 131,730 1.5
Carbon 22 64,227 34.3
Centre 5 162,805 3.1
Chester 235 522,046 45
Clarion 2 38,779 5.2
Columbia 29 65,456 44.3
Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1
Dauphin 51 277,097 18.4
Delaware 472 564,751 83.6
Erie 4 272,061 1.5
Fayette 4 130,441 3.1
Franklin 27 154,835 17.4
Fulton 1 14,523 6.9
Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2
Indiana 4 84,501 4.7
Juniata 2 24,704 8.1
Lackawanna 132 210,793 62.6
Lancaster 266 543,557 48.9
Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3
Lebanon 24 141,314 17
Lehigh 188 368,100 51.1
Luzerne 128 317,646 40.3
Lycoming 9 113,664 7.9
Mckean 1 40,968 2.4
Mercer 4 110,683 3.6
Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2
Monroe 93 169,507 54.9
Montgomery 596 828,604 71.9
Northampton 182 304,807 59.7
Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2
Perry 1 46,139 2.2
Philadelphia 1149 1,584,138 72.5
Pike 18 55,933 32.2
Schuylkill 21 142,067 14.8
Snyder 1 40,540 2.5
Susquehanna 15 40,589 37
Tioga 2 40,763 4.9
Union 1 44,785 2.2
Washington 5 207,346 2.4
Wayne 7 51,276 13.7
Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8
Wyoming 6 27,046 22.2
York 19 448,273 4.2

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.
** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County  Total Cases Negatives 
Adams 197 2302
Allegheny 1687 24154
Armstrong 58 1064
Beaver 539 2897
Bedford 32 547
Berks 3763 9191
Blair 39 2074
Bradford 41 1182
Bucks 4662 15034
Butler 208 3187
Cambria 54 2792
Cameron 2 97
Carbon 219 1821
Centre 133 1632
Chester 2217 9164
Clarion 25 599
Clearfield 33 855
Clinton 45 453
Columbia 340 1083
Crawford 21 894
Cumberland 545 3333
Dauphin 1012 8039
Delaware 5844 15817
Elk 6 253
Erie 163 3420
Fayette 93 2670
Forest 7 59
Franklin 662 4255
Fulton 13 163
Greene 27 645
Huntingdon 215 673
Indiana 86 1051
Jefferson 7 436
Juniata 94 283
Lackawanna 1400 4723
Lancaster 2599 12442
Lawrence 73 1056
Lebanon 885 3783
Lehigh 3550 11521
Luzerne 2572 8630
Lycoming 152 1842
McKean 11 414
Mercer 96 1223
Mifflin 57 1037
Monroe 1278 4475
Montgomery 6154 26817
Montour 50 3080
Northampton 2779 10548
Northumberland 150 1134
Perry 42 534
Philadelphia 16645 45313
Pike 470 1736
Potter 4 123
Schuylkill 541 3583
Snyder 33 327
Somerset 37 1329
Sullivan 2 77
Susquehanna 87 543
Tioga 16 452
Union 56 854
Venango 8 384
Warren 2 280
Washington 130 3469
Wayne 110 788
Westmoreland 432 7573
Wyoming 30 353
York 872 10682

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 35,344 55%
Male 28,395 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 680 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 7652 12%
Asian 835 1%
White 16,731 26%
Other 349 1%
Not reported 38,845 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 965 12239 17
Northeast 12264 45138 138
Northwest 381 9970 18
Southcentral 4509 37705 73
Southeast 41535 137361 878
Southwest 3161 50831 43

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


