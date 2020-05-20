 

Pickup Truck, Tractor-Trailer Involved in Sideswipe Accident on Greenville Avenue

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup truck and a tractor-trailer were involved in a sideswipe crash on Greenville Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened, around 6:56 p.m. on Sunday May 17, on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2003 Peterbilt tractor trailer, operated by 48-year-old Santos F. Andrade, of Medford, New York, was traveling north on Greenville Avenue in the right lane, and a 2006 Dodge Durango, operated by 28-year-old Sabrina R. Deapen, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Greenville Avenue in the left lane, passing Andrade’s vehicle.

Deapen did not see Andrade’s vehicle and proceeded into the left lane. Andrade’s vehicle then struck Deapen’s vehicle with its left side, according to police.

Both vehicles were brought to a controlled stop north of the point of impact.

Andrade, Deapen, and Deapen’s passenger, 25-year-old Cassandra I. Smith, of Clarion, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both drivers were charged with traffic violations.


