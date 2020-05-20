Say What?!: Man Dons 10 T-Shirts to Win Guinness Challenge, Set World Record

IDAHO – In Idaho man set a new world record as the winner of a Guinness World Records weekly challenge by putting on 10 T-shirts only 15.61 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, participated in Guinness’ weekly “#GWRchallenge” on social media, which called on people around the world to film themselves attempting the record for fastest time to put on 10 T-shirts.

