SPONSORED: Ash Khare Running for GOP Convention Delegate

Ash Khare, a retired Metallurgical Engineer of Warren County has announced his candidacy for Delegate to the GOP National Convention this coming August at Charlotte, North Carolina.

[PICTURED ABOVE: 15th Congressional District Representative Glenn William “G.T.” Thompson Jr. with Ash Khare (on right)]

Khare is one of seven persons running for the election of three for our 15th Congressional District, represented by Congressman G.T. Thompson.

His ballot position is 6.

He filed his nomination petition with 949 signatures from 12 counties.

Politically, Khare is a Trump Delegate and was picked by the Trump team in 2016 when he won a seat from the then 5th Congressional District of Congressman G.T. Thompson.

Additionally, he was one of the 20 persons picked by candidate Trump to serve on the PA GOP Electoral College in 2016.

Khare’s local paper, Times Observer, wrote a story in December 2016 identifying him as Mr. 270.

Congressman Thompson took that paper to the Oval Office which the President signed with a thank you.

Khare, is an elected Member State Committee representing Warren County since 1990. He has also served in the elected position of NW Caucus Chairman of the State GOP from 1990 to 2008 where he also was member of the Leadership Committee of the State GOP representing 1/6th of PA.

Khare has attended all GOP National Conventions since 1992 as Delegate, Alternate Delegate, or Guest. He has served on the PA GOP Electoral College in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2016.

Khare was honored to vote for President Trump at the 2016 Electoral College Vote since Trump won PA.

Candidate Ash Khare has been endorsed by the Trump Campaign.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. endorsed the following slate of Pennsylvania Congressional District Delegates and Alternate Delegates for the Republican National Convention ahead of Pennsylvania’s June 2, 2020 presidential primary. “As Pennsylvanians prepare for the presidential primary election on June 2, 2020, we ask Republicans to support this slate of President Trump’s most dedicated, outspoken advocates,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 Senior Political Advisor. “We are confident these individuals will faithfully execute their duties at the convention and rightfully uphold President Trump’s America First policies.” The endorsed slate of Pennsylvania Delegates can be viewed below. For more information on how to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election, visit vote.donaldjtrump.com. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 15



Office Ballot Position Name

DELEGATE 3 JIM VASILKO

DELEGATE 5 MICHELE MUSTELLO

DELEGATE 6 ASH KHARE

ALTERNATE 1 JENNIFER BAKER

ALTERNATE WRITE-IN ROBERT SHEESLEY

ALTERNATE WRITE-IN DONNA OBERLANDER

To learn more about Ash Khare, visit his Facebook page: Ash Khare for Delegate.

The Pennsylvania primary election is on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



