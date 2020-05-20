 

SPONSORED: Did You Know Sligo Auto Salvage Sells Brand New Aftermarket Parts?

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Sligo-Auto-New-PartsGive Sligo Auto Salvage a call at 814-745-3300 or stop by for pricing and availability. You may be shocked at the prices!

Need a new headlight, taillight, mirror, or window regulator?

Sligo Auto Salvage offers more than just used parts, they offer new aftermarket: headlights, taillights, window regulators, mirrors, bumpers, fenders, leaf springs, k-frames, and more.

Sligo Auto Salvage is doing everything they can to stay open to offer parts and service for those in need at this time.

To help protect their customers and employees, they will be operating by appointment only until further notice.

For parts sales, pick up, or delivery please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

To schedule service or repair, please call 814-745-3000. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.

If you haven’t been there lately, it’s time to take a look at what’s new.

sligo-auto


