SPONSORED: The Liberty House in Clarion to Offer Takeout on Friday!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) The Liberty House Restaurant will be open again this Friday, May 22, for pickup or drive-thru service.
Their hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The restaurant has a limited menu and reduced staff, so please exercise patience when calling and picking up your food. You may come in to pickup or use the drive thru area – just push the bell on the side door, and the staff will be out as soon as possible.
The chicken family meal deal is featured for $19.00. This meal includes eight variety pieces of broasted chicken, a quart of mashed potatoes, a pint of gravy, a pint of coleslaw, and four biscuits. If you would like all white meat, there will be an added $4.00 charge, and all dark meat will be an added $2.00 charge.
There will also be the following options available:
- Battered or broiled haddock dinner with two sides for $10.00
- Three-piece broasted chicken dinner with two sides for $8.00
- Four-piece chicken tender dinner with two sides for $7.00
For your sides, you may choose between scalloped potatoes, macaroni and cheese, corn, coleslaw, a biscuit, and applesauce.
There is also cold soda for $1.00.
Cherry cobbler and chocolate lava cake are the desert options.
The Liberty House greatly appreciated your business last Friday and looks forward to seeing you this Friday!
More information can be found on their Facebook Page.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
