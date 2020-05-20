 

State Police Calls: Harassment, Theft

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Madison Township

According to police, around 5:00 p.m. on May 16, a known 61-year-old Rimersburg man harassed a 19-year-old Rimersburg man at a location on Sandy Hollow Road, in Madison Township.

Police say a citation is pending through District Court 18-3-04.

The name of the accused was not released.

Theft in Clarion Township

Around 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Clarion-based State Police received information regarding an alleged theft of Wrightsoft computer software at a location on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say through investigation the report was deemed unfounded


