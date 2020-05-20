Venango County Man in Critical Condition Following Motorcycle Crash in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is in critical condition after being transported by STAT MedEvac helicopter following a motorcycle crash in Oil City on Monday night.

Around 9:34 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Oil City Police, Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance Service were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at Main Street and Klein Street.

According to police, Michael Shaffer, of Franklin, was operating a motorcycle and struck the center divider at Electralloy.

Shaffer was ejected form the motorcycle after hitting the cushion impact barrier.

Shaffer was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service, then transferred to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh by STAT MedEvac.

Police say Shaffer was listed in critical condition.

The north and southbound lanes of Main Street were closed for approximately a half hour following the crash for an investigation.

Minich’s Towing removed the motorcycle from the scene.

Sugarcreek Police Department also assisted at the scene.

