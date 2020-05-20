Voter Registrations Surge, Clarion County Relocating Four Polling Sites



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County continues to see an increase in voter registrations and plans to make some changes for four polling locations.

Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley offered an update on voter registration at Tuesday morning’s work session.

“Since March, we have had 588 new registrations, 424 address changes, 46 name changes, and 306 party changes,” said Heasley. “There are 2016 voter registration applications just from the past two months. May 18 was the deadline to submit an application to register to make changes for the June 2 primary election.”

Approximately 2,400 mail-in applications and 600 absentee applications were received for a total of 3,000, with another 250 applications to put into the system.

“We’re asking voters to have patience while their applications are being processed. This process has been overwhelming. If a voter has applied for absentee/mail-in ballot, they should not go to the polls.”

May 20 is the last day to apply for a ballot. Ballots must be returned no later than June 2.

Some polling locations are also changing for June 2 and are being relocated because of COVID-19 concerns.

“All of the polling locations moves are due to the original polling location site either being closed or not having large enough indoor space to provide voters and poll workers with social distancing,” continued Heasley. ‘These changes will be temporary for the June 2 primary. Notices will be posted on the original polling location sites, as well as being advertised.”

Relocated polling locations include:

Piney Township voters will relocate to Sligo Presbyterian Church

Paint Township voters will relocate to the Cornerstone of Clarion Church

Elk Township voters will relocate to Pine City Recreation Building.

Clarion Borough Second voters will relocate to Grace Lutheran Church.

“We’re trying to make it as safe as possible to go to the polls,” said Heasley. “The polling locations will be supplied with cleaners for the poll workers to try to keep things disinfected on a regular basis.

“I would also just tell any voters if you can bring your own mask and your own hand sanitizer.”

Cindy Callahan is the director of elections.

