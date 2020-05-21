 

Krupa Appointed as Student Member of CU Council of Trustees

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Kaitlyn KrupaCLARION, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has appointed Kaitlyn Krupa of Drifting, a senior nursing major with a double minor in psychology and women and gender studies, as student trustee for Clarion University.

She will serve until her May 2021 graduation.

The Council of Trustees is responsible for making recommendations, evaluating, reviewing, approving and participating in planning efforts for personnel, fiscal affairs, academic policy, strategic planning, student affairs and facilities management. The governor appoints all trustees, including the student trustee.

Krupa serves on Student Senate and is a tutor for the nursing department. She is a member of the Nursing Club, Interhall Council and the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women. She founded the CU Menstrual Fund and is a member of the CU Engaged Coalition and the Resource Room Task Force.

Krupa is the daughter of Patti and Kenneth Moore, Drifting, and Anthony Krupa, Grassflat. She is a graduate of West Branch High School.


