 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.