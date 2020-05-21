A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

