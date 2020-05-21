980 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring State Total to Over 65,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 980 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 65,392. The death toll is currently 4,869.

There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/21/20 – 980

5/20/20 – 746

5/19/20 – 610

5/18/20 – 822

5/17/20 – 623

5/16/20 – 989

5/15/20 – 986

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 58 0 58 2 Butler 208 1 209 12 Clarion 25 0 25 2 Clearfield 33 0 33 0 Crawford 21 0 21 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 86 2 88 4 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 11 0 11 1 Mercer 96 1 97 4 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 2 1 3 0

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 65,392 4,869 303,514

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Death Data

* This information has been extracted from death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program as of 11:59 pm on May 19, 2020.

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4767

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths

County # of Deaths County Population Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents Adams 5 102,811 4.9 Allegheny 148 1,218,452 12.1 Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1 Beaver 71 164,742 43.1 Bedford 2 48,176 4.2 Berks 279 420,152 66.4 Blair 1 122,492 0.8 Bradford 3 60,833 4.9 Bucks 442 628,195 70.4 Butler 12 187,888 6.4 Cambria 2 131,730 1.5 Carbon 22 64,227 34.3 Centre 5 162,805 3.1 Chester 238 522,046 45.6 Clarion 2 38,779 5.2 Columbia 29 65,456 44.3 Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1 Dauphin 52 277,097 18.8 Delaware 481 564,751 85.2 Erie 4 272,061 1.5 Fayette 4 130,441 3.1 Franklin 28 154,835 18.1 Fulton 1 14,523 6.9 Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2 Indiana 4 84,501 4.7 Juniata 3 24,704 12.1 Lackawanna 137 210,793 65 Lancaster 269 543,557 49.5 Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3 Lebanon 24 141,314 17 Lehigh 192 368,100 52.2 Luzerne 130 317,646 40.9 Lycoming 10 113,664 8.8 Mckean 1 40,968 2.4 Mercer 4 110,683 3.6 Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2 Monroe 95 169,507 56 Montgomery 607 828,604 73.3 Northampton 186 304,807 61 Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2 Perry 1 46,139 2.2 Philadelphia 1178 1,584,138 74.4 Pike 18 55,933 32.2 Schuylkill 25 142,067 17.6 Snyder 1 40,540 2.5 Susquehanna 15 40,589 37 Tioga 2 40,763 4.9 Union 1 44,785 2.2 Washington 5 207,346 2.4 Wayne 7 51,276 13.7 Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8 Wyoming 7 27,046 25.9 York 21 448,273 4.7

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.

** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 204 2360 Allegheny 1718 24958 Armstrong 58 1083 Beaver 539 2952 Bedford 36 563 Berks 3784 9407 Blair 44 2138 Bradford 43 1238 Bucks 4726 15691 Butler 209 3248 Cambria 55 2956 Cameron 2 110 Carbon 221 1888 Centre 136 1697 Chester 2267 9558 Clarion 25 608 Clearfield 33 897 Clinton 48 463 Columbia 342 1105 Crawford 21 937 Cumberland 565 3553 Dauphin 1034 8328 Delaware 5969 16546 Elk 6 272 Erie 177 3558 Fayette 93 2728 Forest 7 62 Franklin 677 4426 Fulton 14 182 Greene 27 668 Huntingdon 221 690 Indiana 88 1071 Jefferson 7 443 Juniata 94 290 Lackawanna 1432 4907 Lancaster 2690 12916 Lawrence 73 1083 Lebanon 887 3860 Lehigh 3586 11888 Luzerne 2594 8913 Lycoming 152 1882 McKean 11 447 Mercer 97 1257 Mifflin 57 1059 Monroe 1291 4688 Montgomery 6268 27941 Montour 51 3089 Northampton 2814 10975 Northumberland 150 1179 Perry 43 562 Philadelphia 16840 46470 Pike 473 1770 Potter 4 123 Schuylkill 548 3769 Snyder 33 331 Somerset 37 1414 Sullivan 2 78 Susquehanna 90 566 Tioga 16 461 Union 61 877 Venango 8 417 Warren 3 294 Washington 130 3560 Wayne 112 798 Westmoreland 434 7780 Wyoming 32 372 York 883 11114 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 35,909 55% Male 28,799 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 681 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 7795 12% Asian 868 1% White 17,102 26% Other 356 1% Not reported 39,271 60% * 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 981 12523 17 Northeast 12385 46765 140 Northwest 394 10385 18 Southcentral 4595 39125 75 Southeast 42180 142298 877 Southwest 3195 52418 43 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data

* is less than 5 cases

More data is available here.

