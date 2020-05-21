 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

980 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring State Total to Over 65,000

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 980 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 65,392. The death toll is currently 4,869.

There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/21/20 – 980
5/20/20 – 746
5/19/20 – 610
5/18/20 – 822
5/17/20 – 623
5/16/20 – 989
5/15/20 – 986

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 58 0 58 2
Butler 208 1 209 12
Clarion 25 0 25 2
Clearfield 33 0 33 0
Crawford 21 0 21 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 86 2 88 4
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 11 0 11 1
Mercer 96 1 97 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 2 1 3 0

 

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative
65,392 4,869 303,514

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 26%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-29 2%
30-49 5%
50-64 10%
65-79 20%
80+ 19%

Death Data

* This information has been extracted from death records registered with the Department’s Vital Records Program as of 11:59 pm on May 19, 2020.

COVID-19 Deaths Registered : 4767

Deaths Per County of Residency

Fifty-three (53) counties have reported COVID-19 deaths
County  # of Deaths   County Population  Death Rate Per 100,000 Residents
Adams 5 102,811 4.9
Allegheny 148 1,218,452 12.1
Armstrong 2 65,263 3.1
Beaver 71 164,742 43.1
Bedford 2 48,176 4.2
Berks 279 420,152 66.4
Blair 1 122,492 0.8
Bradford 3 60,833 4.9
Bucks 442 628,195 70.4
Butler 12 187,888 6.4
Cambria 2 131,730 1.5
Carbon 22 64,227 34.3
Centre 5 162,805 3.1
Chester 238 522,046 45.6
Clarion 2 38,779 5.2
Columbia 29 65,456 44.3
Cumberland 43 251,423 17.1
Dauphin 52 277,097 18.8
Delaware 481 564,751 85.2
Erie 4 272,061 1.5
Fayette 4 130,441 3.1
Franklin 28 154,835 18.1
Fulton 1 14,523 6.9
Huntingdon 1 45,168 2.2
Indiana 4 84,501 4.7
Juniata 3 24,704 12.1
Lackawanna 137 210,793 65
Lancaster 269 543,557 49.5
Lawrence 8 86,184 9.3
Lebanon 24 141,314 17
Lehigh 192 368,100 52.2
Luzerne 130 317,646 40.9
Lycoming 10 113,664 8.8
Mckean 1 40,968 2.4
Mercer 4 110,683 3.6
Mifflin 1 46,222 2.2
Monroe 95 169,507 56
Montgomery 607 828,604 73.3
Northampton 186 304,807 61
Northumberland 2 91,083 2.2
Perry 1 46,139 2.2
Philadelphia 1178 1,584,138 74.4
Pike 18 55,933 32.2
Schuylkill 25 142,067 17.6
Snyder 1 40,540 2.5
Susquehanna 15 40,589 37
Tioga 2 40,763 4.9
Union 1 44,785 2.2
Washington 5 207,346 2.4
Wayne 7 51,276 13.7
Westmoreland 38 350,611 10.8
Wyoming 7 27,046 25.9
York 21 448,273 4.7

* 2018 population data used from the Pennsylvania State Data Center at Penn State Harrisburg.
** Death rate per 100,000 residents.

County Case Counts to Date

County  Total Cases Negatives 
Adams 204 2360
Allegheny 1718 24958
Armstrong 58 1083
Beaver 539 2952
Bedford 36 563
Berks 3784 9407
Blair 44 2138
Bradford 43 1238
Bucks 4726 15691
Butler 209 3248
Cambria 55 2956
Cameron 2 110
Carbon 221 1888
Centre 136 1697
Chester 2267 9558
Clarion 25 608
Clearfield 33 897
Clinton 48 463
Columbia 342 1105
Crawford 21 937
Cumberland 565 3553
Dauphin 1034 8328
Delaware 5969 16546
Elk 6 272
Erie 177 3558
Fayette 93 2728
Forest 7 62
Franklin 677 4426
Fulton 14 182
Greene 27 668
Huntingdon 221 690
Indiana 88 1071
Jefferson 7 443
Juniata 94 290
Lackawanna 1432 4907
Lancaster 2690 12916
Lawrence 73 1083
Lebanon 887 3860
Lehigh 3586 11888
Luzerne 2594 8913
Lycoming 152 1882
McKean 11 447
Mercer 97 1257
Mifflin 57 1059
Monroe 1291 4688
Montgomery 6268 27941
Montour 51 3089
Northampton 2814 10975
Northumberland 150 1179
Perry 43 562
Philadelphia 16840 46470
Pike 473 1770
Potter 4 123
Schuylkill 548 3769
Snyder 33 331
Somerset 37 1414
Sullivan 2 78
Susquehanna 90 566
Tioga 16 461
Union 61 877
Venango 8 417
Warren 3 294
Washington 130 3560
Wayne 112 798
Westmoreland 434 7780
Wyoming 32 372
York 883 11114

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 35,909 55%
Male 28,799 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 681 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 7795 12%
Asian 868 1%
White 17,102 26%
Other 356 1%
Not reported 39,271 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 981 12523 17
Northeast 12385 46765 140
Northwest 394 10385 18
Southcentral 4595 39125 75
Southeast 42180 142298 877
Southwest 3195 52418 43

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.