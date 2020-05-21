 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Venus Man Accused of Assaulting Neighbor During Argument

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

arrest-photoWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venus man is facing criminal charges for allegedly striking his neighbor in the mouth during an argument.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 65-year-old Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr..

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 13 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office by Trooper Weaver, Marienville-based State Police were contacted around 6:04 p.m. on May 9,
by a known victim who reported he was struck in the mouth by Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr. after an argument.

Police responded to the victim’s location on County Line Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, and observed the victim had a bloody lip and mouth, as well as open wounds inside of his mouth.

The victim reported that he was in the back yard of his camp, splitting wood with his future son-in-law when they heard an M-80 firework go off and saw black smoke in front of the camp. The victim’s daughter then called him to the front of the camp, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that he went to the front yard and verbally confronted Thoma, who he said was the only individual in the area, standing the road near a black spot on the roadway where the smoke was coming from. The victim said Thoma then approached him and struck him in the mouth.

The victim’s daughter witnessed the altercation from inside the camp, and the future son-in-law witnessed Thoma walking back across the road toward his residence before he saw the victim’s bloody wounds, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on May 13:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 3, with Judge Schill presiding.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.