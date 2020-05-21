BREAKING NEWS: Area Man Charged After Years of Sexually Abusing Four Minors

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is accused of sexually assaulting four minors over a six-year period.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Andy Ryan Powell, of Sykesville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Thursday, May 21.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, the Brookville Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Euclid Avenue around 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, for a report of a sexual assault of a minor child. It was also indicated that the actor was still outside the residence in his vehicle.

At the scene, Officer Hollobaugh found the accused – Andy Powell – sitting in a vehicle.

Officer Hollobaugh spoke to the individuals who reported the incident, and they stated that Powell sexually assaulted a young girl and exposed his genitals to her, the complaint states.

Powell was then placed into custody.

After Powell was transported to the Brookville Borough Police station and was read his Miranda rights, he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a total of four minor children, the complaint indicates.

During the interview, Powell told Officer Hollobaugh that this has happened “one or two times with (three children) over the last six years, since approximately 2014.” Powell also said that “it was only the last few months, one or two times a month with (the fourth child).”

Powell was arraigned in front of Judge Inzana at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, on the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

