BREAKING NEWS: Suicidal Man on Clarion River Bridge Taken into Custody After Standoff with Police

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 09:05 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

1D4A9645CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a suicidal man was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff Thursday afternoon in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Troopers were dispatched to the Interstate 80 Clarion River Bridge around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man preparing to jump off of the bridge.

After an extended standoff with police, the man was taken into custody.

The man’s name was not released.

1D4A9650

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to close Interstate 80 and conduct traffic control.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions between Exit 60 (Shippenville) and Exit 62 (Clarion) as a result of the incident.

The roadway reopened around 5:00 p.m.

1D4A9660

Backups continued to be reported throughout the evening on multiple roadways, including U.S. Route 322, State Route 66, and State Route 68.

No further details are being released at this time.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story

1D4A9648


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

