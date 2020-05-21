BREAKING NEWS: Troopers Reopen Interstate 80 Following Police Incident

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 has reopened in Clarion County following a police incident that shut the roadway down for over 3 hours.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to close all lanes of Interstate 80 between exit 60 and exit 62 around 2:00 p.m.

Clarion-based State Police were also dispatched to the scene.

The incident concluded around 5:00 p.m. and the roadway was reopened.

As of 5:25 p.m., backups continued to be reported on multiple roadways throughout the area, including U.S. Route 322, State Route 66, and State Route 68.

Due to the nature of the incident, very few details are being released at this time.

PCO Miller of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that no further information is currently available; however, a release is expected to be issued soon.

