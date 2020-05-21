It is with great sadness that the family of Clarence Gene Lovejoy of Kennerdell, announce his passing on May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Gene was born January 23, 1933 in West Virginia. He married his sweetheart Bessie on July 19, 1951, she preceded him in death on July 4, 2009.

Before Genes retirement he was self-employed in the restaurant business. He first acquired his restaurant experience with the assistance of the American Blind Association, giving him the knowledge to venture out on his own until his retirement. Gene enjoyed fishing, listening to his audible books and spending time with his family.

Gene is survived by three sons and six daughters. Patricia (the late Dave) Lenheim, Victoria (the late Jim) Watson, Arthur (Diane) Lovejoy, Mary Lovejoy, Jane (Joe) Spiesman, Ester (Randy) Little, Albert Lovejoy and his companion Diana Wood, Tammy (Mike) Sorokey, David (the late Mandy) Lovejoy, as well as a host of Grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bessie of 58 years, a grandson Arthur Lovejoy Jr., a granddaughter Bessie (Beth Ann) Gibson and a great-granddaughter Tiffany Gibson.

A private family service will take place at a later date. Burial took place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville.

The family suggest memorial donations in Gene honor be sent to the Blind Association, 3035 PA 257, Seneca PA 16346.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

