Clarion County Jail Inmate Held for Court on Aggravated Assault, Vandalism Charges from Incidents at Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County Jail inmate was held for court on Tuesday on charges related to two recent incidents at the jail.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Brady Alan Reed, of Knox, was held for court on Tuesday, May 19, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Harassment By Prisoner, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from an incident at the Clarion County Jail in late April.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 30, Deputy Warden Sprankle reported to Chief Detective Peck that an inmate – Brady A. Reed – squirted another known inmate with a liquid believed to be urine through the crack of the known inmate’s cell.

Chief Peck was provided with the corrections officers’ report and a copy of the video from the cell block. The block that the incident took place is one consisting of inmates who are on lockdown and confined to the cells.

The complaint states that on April 29, the corrections officers entered E Block to pass out medication to the inmates. Reed’s cell was unlocked, so he could exit the cell and obtain his medication. Reed exited his cell and went to a door that housed a known inmate and placed a shampoo bottle at the crack of the cell door frame and began spraying a liquid into the cell. He then walked back to his cell. Then, Reed was observed walking toward the inmate’s cell again and squirted a substance from the shampoo bottle into the known inmate’s cell. A corrections officer then made contact with Reed and escorted him back to his cell.

The corrections officer then went to the known inmate’s cell and observed yellow liquid laying on the floor in front of his cell door.

The corrections officer asked the known inmate if he was okay, and he replied, “I need a shower” because he had urine all over him, according to the complaint.

The corrections officer also overhead inmate Reed yell a crude remark to the known inmate, the complaint states.

The known inmate was removed from his cell, showered, and provided clean clothing.

Chief Detective Peck reviewed the camera video of the incident, and it shows Reed coming out of his cell approaching the known inmate’s cell and sliding a piece of paper in the crack of the door in an apparent attempt to draw him closer to the door. When the known inmate approaches the door, Reed can be seen placing the shampoo bottle up to the doorway. Reed walks away after the first squirting of the bottle and returns to his own cell. He then returns to the known inmate’s cell door again and squirts the bottle again through the crack of the door. He was confronted by the known corrections officer and escorted back to his cell, according to the complaint.

Chief Detective Peck seized the white shampoo-type bottle from Deputy Sprankle. It still contained a dark yellowish liquid and did not have a cap or lid. The liquid was transferred into a new plastic drug testing cup and sealed in plastic. The items were then placed into evidence at the Clarion County District Attorney’s office.

Reed was arraigned at 1:35 p.m. on May 14 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

Institutional Vandalism Case

Court documents indicate Reed was also held for court on the following charges on May 19:

– Institutional Vandalism Educ Facility, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

The charges stem from a second incident at the jail in late April.

According to a second criminal complaint, on April 30, around 3:30 p.m. Deputy Warden Sprankle notified Clarion County Chief Detective Peck of an incident that occurred with inmate Brady Reed.

Reed was in a holding cell in the intake area for assaulting another inmate on April 29. Reed was approached by a guard and two inmate kitchen workers to return his lunch tray. Reed requested his personal items and/or be returned to the block. His request was denied by corrections officers. Reed then returned his lunch tray and took his drinking cup and threw it on the cell floor causing the cup to break into several pieces, the complaint states.

Deputy Warden Blose advised Chief Detective Peck around 11:30 a.m. on May 1 that Reed damaged more jail property at 6:20 p.m. on April 30. Reed took the mattress from inside his cell and intentionally ripped the mattress, the complaint indicates.

The total amount of damage in both incidents is approximately $149.88.

Both incidents were captured on jail video and downloaded on a thumb drive and forwarded to the District’s Attorney’s file.

Reed was arraigned in Judge Schill’s office at 1:14 p.m. on May 14.

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

