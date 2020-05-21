Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cupcake Dessert

Make these easy and delicious cupcakes for your upcoming Memorial Day weekend!

Raspberry Cupcake Dessert

Ingredients

2 cream-filled chocolate cupcakes, cut in half

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 to 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed and drained

Additional raspberries

Directions

~Place one cupcake half each in four dessert dishes.

~In a large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form. Beat in sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Fold in raspberries. Spoon over cupcakes.

~Garnish with additional berries. Chill until serving.

