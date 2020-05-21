Clarion County Teens Show Their Virtual Gratitude to Essential Workers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Despite school closures, 15 students from Clarion Area High School worked together to share a message of gratitude for essential workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Clarion County Youth Council students from Clarion Area School District worked together despite the school closure to share a message of gratitude for those working during the shut down.)

Over 50 students from all seven school districts have been active participants in the Clarion County Youth Council student leadership program during the 2019-2020 school year. This year the focus was on promoting positive mental health through awareness and positive message campaigns. The group meets three times a year and completes at least two projects from what they are learning.

This year, the goal was for each school to do a project in the fall and one in the spring. However, due to school closures, the group’s last meeting and many programs were not able to be completed. Nevertheless, some students still worked to come up with a positive message they could send out virtually to show gratitude for essential workers in the community.

“Thanking someone sincerely for their service is something that is not done nearly enough, and we commend these students for sharing their gratitude virtually,” explained Amanda Cserr, of Clarion County Promise.

The Clarion County Youth Council is a student leadership program that promotes learning, positive leadership, and giving to others. Projects this year and from other years include food drives, fundraising for community and global causes, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, and many more. The student meetings are funding by community members and organizations. This year the program was sponsored by Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission; Clarion County Behavioral Health; New Bethlehem Moose; Rimersburg VFW; Roads to Recovery; and Sheriff Rex Munsee.

