Fireworks Argument Sparks Assault in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly striking his neighbor in the mouth during an argument.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 65-year-old Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr..

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 13 in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office by Trooper Weaver, Marienville-based State Police were contacted around 6:04 p.m. on May 9,

by a known victim who reported he was struck in the mouth by Kenneth Raymond Thoma Jr. after an argument.

Police responded to the victim’s location on County Line Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, and observed the victim had a bloody lip and mouth, as well as open wounds inside of his mouth.

The victim reported that he was in the back yard of his camp, splitting wood with his future son-in-law when they heard an M-80 firework go off and saw black smoke in front of the camp. The victim’s daughter then called him to the front of the camp, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that he went to the front yard and verbally confronted Thoma, who he said was the only individual in the area, standing the road near a black spot on the roadway where the smoke was coming from. The victim said Thoma then approached him and struck him in the mouth.

The victim’s daughter witnessed the altercation from inside the camp, and the future son-in-law witnessed Thoma walking back across the road toward his residence before he saw the victim’s bloody wounds, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on May 13:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 3, with Judge Schill presiding.

