Memorial Day Flags Arrive for All Clarion County Veterans’ Graves

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There will be flags on the graves of veterans in Clarion County on Memorial Day.

(ARCHIVED PHOTO: Courtesy of Union School District.)

Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius announced at Tuesday morning’s work session that there would be flags, stating that social media was wrong.

“There was a lot of talk out there on social media that the county wasn’t going to have them, but we did receive them last week (which was) later than usual,” Brosius explained.

“We had to switch companies because the company that we normally order was not allowed to open back up to get their shipments out because of COVID-19 precautions in Pennsylvania.

“I guess the governor would not give them a waiver, so that company remains shut down. We ended up ordering from another company at the last minute, and the shipment came in last week.”

Brosius said Clarion County Director of Veterans Affairs Judy Zerbe has been doing a great job, and the flags were all sorted for the volunteers to pick up starting last Friday.

Volunteers continue this week to place them on graves of Clarion County veterans.

