BREAKING NEWS: Police Incident Shuts Down Interstate 80

Thursday, May 21, 2020 @ 03:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

interstate-80CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – All lanes of Interstate 80 are closed between exit 60 and exit 62 in Clarion County due to an active police situation.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department have been dispatched to close all lanes of Interstate 80 between exit 60 and exit 62 due to an ongoing police incident.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that no further information is currently available due to an active investigation being underway.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.


